Kamputhaw fire victims receive food packs, medical assistance

Food packs and medical assistance were given to the fire victims in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Sunday morning (August 5).

A total of 227 families or 905 individuals are affected by the fire that hit Purok 3 of the same barangay yesterday afternoon (August 4).

At least 134 houses were damaged by the fire as of 11 pm of Saturday, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia said in a Facebook post.

Some of the fire victims are now taking shelter at the Purok 8 Kamputhaw Gym.