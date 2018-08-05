Mendez, Kahlefeldt rule Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships
Mendez completed the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-k bike and 21-k run with a time of three hours, 46 minutes and 45 seconds while American Tyler Butterfield came in second at 3:47.39. New Zealand’s Braden Currie rounded off the top three with his time of 3:48.12.
Reed ended at fourth place with a time of 3:52:51.
In the distaff side, Radka Kahlefeldt of Czech Republic topped the pro division with her time of 4:12.13 beating American Lauren Goss, who settled for second at 4:20.12, while five-peat champion Caroline Steffen of Switzerland finished third after closing the finish line at 4:21.46.
