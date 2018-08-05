Mendez, Kahlefeldt rule Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships

Mauricio Mendez of Mexico dethroned Tim Reed of Australia in the men’s pro division of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships which started and ended at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mendez completed the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-k bike and 21-k run with a time of three hours, 46 minutes and 45 seconds while American Tyler Butterfield came in second at 3:47.39. New Zealand’s Braden Currie rounded off the top three with his time of 3:48.12.

Reed ended at fourth place with a time of 3:52:51.

In the distaff side, Radka Kahlefeldt of Czech Republic topped the pro division with her time of 4:12.13 beating American Lauren Goss, who settled for second at 4:20.12, while five-peat champion Caroline Steffen of Switzerland finished third after closing the finish line at 4:21.46.