Goss loses 2nd place to Steffen for blocking violation

FIVE-peat champion Caroline Steffen was elevated to second place in the female pro division of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships.

Steffen replaced American Lauren Goss in second place who was disqualified for not serving her penalty.

According to Sunrise Events Inc. general manager Princess Galura, Goss did not pass by the penalty tent of the 90-kilometer bike phase after she was apprehended by the bike marshal for blocking. She was supposed to spend 30 seconds at the penalty tent for violating the rule.