Kamputhaw fire site to be reblocked

Kamputhaw Barangay Captain Ica Cadungog has assured fire victims from Lower Purok 3 that they will be allowed to rebuild their homes that were burned by fire on Saturday afternoon.

But reconstruction will have to wait until after the area is reblocked.

Cadungog said that the fire site is part of the province owned properties identified under Provincial Ordinance 93-1 that were recently turned over to the Cebu City government following the signing of a lot swap agreement on Friday.

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has listed at least 134 homes that were burned in the third alarm fire leaving 905 individuals homeless.

The DSWS list is still subject for verification today before they will be able to come up with a final list of fire-affected families.

But the agency already started to distributed packed meals to the fire victims meals Saturday night.

A barangay medical team was also deployed at the Purok 8 gymnasium where they are temporarily accommodated to check on their health condition.