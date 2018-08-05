Lapu, Mandaue roads now open

Provincial Focal Person on Traffic Management Joy Tumulak announced in a Facebook post that all roads used for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championships are now open to motorists.

Heavy traffic, however, is experienced in some of the main roads in Lapu-Lapu City due to the road closure for the 2018 Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship on Sunday (August 5).

Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) chief Mario Napule said many vehicles were stranded in Barangays Basak, Pajo and Marigondon, as of 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, a participant of the triathlon event collided with a spectator who suddenly crossed the race track of the bike portion of the race.