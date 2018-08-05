Drugs, paraphernalia found inside high-profile CPDRC inmate’s cell

Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the cell of one of the high-profile inmates of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Saturday (August 4).

CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria said they found medium packs of shabu inside the cell of Jennifer Peregrino, a male detainee, after a greyhound operation.

n 2016, it was reported that red car allegedly owned by Peregrino was being parked inside CPDRC.