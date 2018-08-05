Police looking for possible links in Liloan and Balamban killings

The victims whose bodies were dumped in Barangay Gaas, Balamban town were earlier jailed at the Abellana Police Station for a drug case.

They were identifief as Dennis Lastimoso of Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City; and Donald Flores, a resident Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Deni Mari Pedrozo, Balamban police station chief, said they are looking at personal grudge and drugs as motives of the murder.

Pedrozo said they are also coordinating with Liloan police investigators to check the connection between killing of the two men and that of Stephen del Corro and Jaime Mata.

The bodies of del Corro and Mata were also dumped in Liloan town, Cebu on July 24.