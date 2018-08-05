Cebu-wide holiday as Capitol celebrates 449th founding anniversary
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |August 05,2018 - 03:20 PM
The Cebu provincial government will celebrate its 449th founding anniversary on Monday (August 6).
Work and school holiday will be implemented in the entire province on the same day.
This year’s celebration opened on July 30 with the official launch of this year’s Tabo sa Kapitolyo.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.