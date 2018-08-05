Liloan resident caught firing gun inside bar

Police arrested a resident of Liloan town after he allegedly fired his gun inside a bar in Mango Avenue, Cebu City at past 3 a.m on Sunday, Aug. 5.

The 35-year-old suspect identified as Dennis Tiguman fired his gun after an Italian named a certain Carlo Bottega had a heated argument with an unidentified foreigner inside the bar

Tiguman fired his gun upward, causing panic inside the bar. When police responded to the alarm, Tiguman tried but failed to escape. He claimed that he tried to pacify Bottega and the foreigner.

Tiguman is jailed at the Fuente police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.