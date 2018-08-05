P14M equipment turned over to Carcar City hospital

About P14 million worth of equipment had been turned over to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Among the equipment turned over is a laparoscopic machine that can be used for small incisions during surgery, said Provincial Health Office chief Dr. Rene Catan.

“The advantage of using the equipment for the patient is that it only caused less bleeding, early recovery for the patient and lesser risk from infection,” he said.

Catan, a surgeon, said the technology is minimally invasive and is free of charge.