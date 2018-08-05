Three cyclists land in hospital in bike event
Three cyclists were rushed to the hospital after figuring in accidents during the Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship, on Sunday.
Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief, said a doctor who joined the bike-leg segment collided with another biker while going downward at Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.
The triathlete was identified as Dr. Lynette Gerra, a pediatrician. Another cyclist identified as Charlie Bundajon reportedly collapsed while competing in the bike race in F.E Zuellig Avenue.
Yet another cyclist collided with a spectator who crossed the race track at the Mandaue-Mactan bridge, said Mario Napule, Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) chief.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.