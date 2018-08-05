Three cyclists land in hospital in bike event

Three cyclists were rushed to the hospital after figuring in accidents during the Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship, on Sunday.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief, said a doctor who joined the bike-leg segment collided with another biker while going downward at Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

The triathlete was identified as Dr. Lynette Gerra, a pediatrician. Another cyclist identified as Charlie Bundajon reportedly collapsed while competing in the bike race in F.E Zuellig Avenue.

Yet another cyclist collided with a spectator who crossed the race track at the Mandaue-Mactan bridge, said Mario Napule, Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) chief.