Ironman peaceful, successful say Lapu officials

Lapu-Lapu City officials said the just concluded Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships was generally peaceful.

Except for a few minor accidents, Senior Supt. Director Limuel Obon, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said the event proceeded as scheduled. He said there is still much to be done to improve public awareness on the event to avoid accidents in the future.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she received positive feedback on the conduct of the event. She apologized for the inconvenience caused by the traffic and promised to improve on disseminating information to the public next time.