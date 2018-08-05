Celebrity Sightings at the Ironman Race

THE REGENT Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championships became more exciting with the presence of Filipino celebrities who joined yesterday’s race.

First to be spotted by Cebu Daily News was Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli.

The 28-year-old star was walking along the shores of Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa while holding a camera.

He was taking photos of the swimmers and spectators before his turn for the relay.

In a quick interview, he said he is participating in the 21-kilometer run.

“I have joined all the Ironman (races) in Cebu and this is my first relay,” he said.

“So I’m doing it just for fun. I’m having a good time,” he added.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the Ironman race in Cebu started in 2012.

This year, Guidicelli competed with the Ford Forza Team.

Guidicelli was the first celebrity to arrive at the finish line yesterday.

CDN also met TV Patrol Star Patroller Gretchen Fullido as she walking through the transition area from swim to bike.

“Well it’s another great experience to join Ironman 70.3 here in Cebu. Every year it is a different experience,” she said.

This is Fullido’s fourth year joining the Ironman race and she said hopes to join again next year.

“I can say that this is one of the best races in the world,” she said.

The Star Patroller was part of Team Kapamilya with Cebuana actress Kim Chiu and Leng Nicolas.

Chiu joined the 21-kilometer run.

Cebuano actor/businessman Paul Jake Castillo was also seen early morning at the lobby of Be Resorts Mactan.

He was one of the members of Rider Omega Tri Team and joined the full Ironman category.

Castillo finished the race in 5 hours, 37 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The Cebuano actor was welcomed by his wife, actress Kaye Abad and son Joaquin at the finish line.

Kapamilya actors Enchong Dee and Piolo Pascual, who were part of the Sun Life Financial Philippines team, were the most applauded participants yesterday.

Pascual’s son, Iñigo was present yesterday to cheer for his father.

Dee did the 1.9-kilometer swim while Pascual biked the 90-kilometer course.

For ”It’s Showtime” host Kim Atienza, it was his seventh year joining the race.

In an Instagram post, he said he considers the triathlon as his devotion.

“May I glorify my Lord every day I swim, bike, and run. May every race be a prayer. May every stroke pedal and step be for His glory. May I finish every race strong with HIS strength, my heart screaming Amen, You are a great God,” Atienza posted.