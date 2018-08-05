Women’s pro champ is also a pro mom

WHILE most of her rivals were busy warming up for the race, Radka Kahlfeldt was somewhere in the swim transition area busy breastfeeding her seven-month-old daughter.

She really never got the chance to loosen up for the grueling race ahead.

But that didn’t stop the 33-year-old Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic to win the women’s pro crown of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships on Sunday morning in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

She crossed the finish line at the posh Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in four hours, 12 minutes and 13 seconds to take the crown. Right after she breasted the tape, her husband Brad Kahlfeldt handed to her their seven-month-old daughter Ruby, who she said is the reason why she keeps on racing.

“I love being a mom. It’s amazing,” said Radka. “Ruby’s my darling. She’s a great girl.”

She said it wasn’t difficult managing her time between training and raising a child, especially since she has a very supportive husband.

“I have a very good husband who loves our child. We just basically take turns taking care of Ruby. When I train, he’s with Ruby. And when he’s doing something, I am with Ruby,” she said. “Basically, we are like a relay team. And he’s my coach so he’s the one who decides if I will train or not.”

Either training or raising Ruby, Radka said she gives her all to make sure she is successful in her mission. And yesterday, the training part paid off.

“Hard work was always my key to become successful. I was only expecting a podium finish but I won, so I can see that my training went very well.”

Lauren Goss of the USA initially placed second but was disqualified later on after she failed to spend a penalty time for a blocking violation in the last loop of the 90K bike course. This paved the way for five-time champion Caroline Steffen of Switzerland to move up to second place from third. Steffen had a time of 4:21.46 while Australian Melissa Hauschildt (4:22.50) rounded off the top three.