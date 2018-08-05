Hyundai Cebu launches all-new Santa Fe, Kona subcompact crossover
Hyundai Cebu launched on Sunday two crossovers embodying Hyundai’s new design language with cascading front grills.
The all-new Santa Fe midsize crossover and the Kona subcompact crossover was officially unveiled to the public in a launching held at the SM City Cebu.
The Kona, whose name is taken from a place in Hawaii, competes in a segment currently dominated by the Nissan Juke, Suzuki Vitara, and Chevy Trax.
At just P1.120 million, it’s loaded with standard features such as a powerful 2.0li NU Atkinson gasoline engine that is capable of producing 149 pferdestarkes (147 horsepower), a six-speed automatic transmission, smart key with push start button, six airbags, rear camera and cruise control. For now, the Kona will be available in front-wheel-drive only.
The all-new Hyundai Sta Fe looks like a grown-up Kona but with a bit more flair and finesse. It carries with it the familiar front facia design found in the Kona.
The new Sta. Fe is a seven-seater midsize crossover packed with features found only in the luxury segment.
It is powered by a powerful 2.2 CRDi turbo diesel engine.
Present during the launching was Hyundai Cebu CEO Edward Onglatco and other top executives together with local media and guests.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.