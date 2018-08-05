Hyundai Cebu launches all-new Santa Fe, Kona subcompact crossover

Hyundai Cebu launched on Sunday two crossovers embodying Hyundai’s new design language with cascading front grills.

The all-new Santa Fe midsize crossover and the Kona subcompact crossover was officially unveiled to the public in a launching held at the SM City Cebu.

The Kona, whose name is taken from a place in Hawaii, competes in a segment currently dominated by the Nissan Juke, Suzuki Vitara, and Chevy Trax.

At just P1.120 million, it’s loaded with standard features such as a powerful 2.0li NU Atkinson gasoline engine that is capable of producing 149 pferdestarkes (147 horsepower), a six-speed automatic transmission, smart key with push start button, six airbags, rear camera and cruise control. For now, the Kona will be available in front-wheel-drive only.

The all-new Hyundai Sta Fe looks like a grown-up Kona but with a bit more flair and finesse. It carries with it the familiar front facia design found in the Kona.

The new Sta. Fe is a seven-seater midsize crossover packed with features found only in the luxury segment.

It is powered by a powerful 2.2 CRDi turbo diesel engine.

Present during the launching was Hyundai Cebu CEO Edward Onglatco and other top executives together with local media and guests.