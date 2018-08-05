PO3 Calumba finally laid to rest in Dumaguete

PO3 Eugene Calumba was finally laid to his final resting place on Sunday (August 5) in his hometown in Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

The 33-year-old Calumba, who was killed in an alleged shootout with the bodyguard of Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog last July 31 in Cebu City, was buried after a simple and solemn ceremony at The Gardens Memorial Park in Barangay Cadawinonan at past 1 p.m.

Aside from immediate family members, relatives, and friends of the slain police officer, the top brass from the Police Provincial Office of Negros Oriental, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, and Cebu City Police Office were among those who attended Calumba’s interment.

Supt.Carlos Lacuesta Jr., deputy provincial director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), said a solemn and peaceful ceremony was given to the late PO3 Calumba.

Lacuesta said there were no speeches from the police officials not even from Rosemarie Calumba, the wife of the slain police officer.

The late police officer was transported from the Garden of Saints Memorial Chapel in Barangay Camanjac, in Dumaguete City, where a wake was held after his arrival from Cebu City last August 2.

During yesterday’s interment, Calumba’s body was transported from the chapel to his final resting place in Barangay Cadawinonan, which was at least five kilometers away, after a Requiem Mass was held at the chapel.

Calumba was killed in T. Padilla Extension in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, in what was reportedly an alleged attempt to ambush incumbent Barangay Tejero Councilor Cadungog.

Cadungog’s bodyguard reportedly noticed the suspicious motorcycle-riding men and allegedly shot it out with those assailants, one of whom was killed and who later turned out to be Calumba.

The driver of the motorcycle was later caught.

But police later claimed that Calumba was on a surveillance mission when Cadungog’s bodyguard allegedly opened fire at the police officer first.

Calumba was later identified as a police officer assigned at the Parian Police Precinct.

During Calumba’s interment yesterday, the police officials, who attended included NOPPO’s Deputy Provincial Director Carlos Lacuesta Jr., PRO-7 Director; PRO-7 Director Debold Sinas; CPPO Chief Royina Garma.