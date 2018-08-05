Waterfront cops nab beautician with P35K worth of suspected shabu

A makeup artist, who allegedly moonlighted as an alleged drug peddler, was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City on Saturday.

Cyril Cuambot, 36, of Sitio Looban, Barangay Tejero was arrested in his home at past 11 p.m. when he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover police officer, said Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Waterfront Police Precinct.

Pomarejos said that they also confiscated from Cuambot were 12 sachets and a medium size pack of suspected shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P35,512.

Pomarejos also said that they had received reports of Cuambot’s alleged drug peddling activities and had conducted a weeklong surveillance on the suspect before conducting the buy-bust operation.

Cuambot was detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.