Fetus found dumped in terminal’s toilet
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |August 06,2018 - 10:15 AM
A utility man found a fetus dumped in a toilet bowl of a female restroom at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on Sunday evening (August 5).
CSBT Terminal Manager Joey Herrera said the fetus was estimated to be around four to five months.
He added that they are trying to recover the fetus for a proper burial.
