No drugs, only paraphernalia found in Mandaue City Jail greyhound op

By Norman V. Mendoza | August 06,2018 - 11:42 AM

The officers of Mandaue City Jail and Opao Police Station conducted a greyhound operation in the female dormitory of the city jail at past 5 a.m. on Monday (August 6).

While they did not find any illegal drug, authorities found drug paraphernalia such as

disposable lighters, few improvised tooters, and other small metal objects.

Supt. Jessie Calumpang, jail warden, said, the greyhound operation is part of their regular “Oplan Linis Piitan” of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

“Hinaot nga malimpyo na gyud ni ang jail sa mga kontrabando pinaagi sa regular greyhound operation ug sa among internal cleansing and strict implementation sa inspection sa mga dalaw,” said Calumpang.

Calumbang observed that contraband inside the jail have significantly dropped after high-profile inmate and alleged drug lord Steve Go was killed.

The Mandaue City Jail has 1,934 male inmates and 180 female inmates.

Around 80 percent of the inmates are facing drug charges.