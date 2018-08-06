Mocha defends ‘Pepedederalismo’ jingle: We just want people to talk about federalism

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson said that her “Pepedederalismo” jingle video with pro-Duterte blogger Drew Olivar was only meant to get Filipinos to talk about federalism.

Amid widespread backlash not only in social media but also from a senator, Uson defended her controversial video blog entry posted on her Facebook page “MOCHA USON BLOG” which has a following of more than five million Facebook users.

The video blog, hosted by Uson and Olivar, featured a segment where Olivar sang and danced while touching his crotch and chest and singing: “I-pepe, i-pepe, i-dede, i-dede, i-pepe-pepe-pepederalismo!”

“Pepe” is a colloquial term used by Filipinos to refer to a vagina while “Dede” is used to refer to breasts.

“Ang game show po namin, kahit na katuwaan lamang, ay walang intensyon na maliitin ang Pederalismo,” Uson said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

“Bagkus, ang aming layunin ay hikayatin ang aming manonood na pagusapan pa lalo ang Pederalismo, dahil ito ay isa sa mga pangako ng ating Pangulo,” she also said.

READ: Koko to Mocha: Keep off federalism campaign, take a leave

Uson’s video blog entry, which was nearly an hour long, was picked up by a parody Facebook page titled “Malacañang Events and Catering Services.” The parody page trimmed the video into only two minutes to only show the sing and dance segment.

“Ang paggamit at pag-edit po sa ating video na inalis ang konteksto ay malinaw na parte lamang ng kampanya na ilihis ang atensyon ng taumbayan sa mga mahahalagang usapin,” Uson said.

“Gaya ng aming sinabi noong Thursday, ang aming game show patungkol sa Pederalismo ay wala pong kinalaman sa draft ng Con-com. Hindi rin po iyon parte ng information drive na kung saan tayo po ay isa sa mga napili na maging kabahagi,” she added.

On the other hand, Uson urged supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte to focus on the bid for Charter change and ignore her detractors.

“Kahit na ang ating mga detractors ay interesado lamang sa paninita sa mga supporters ng Pangulo; kailangan nating bigyang atensyon at wag nating hayaan na tayo ay malihis sa mga mahalagang usapin gaya ng pandaraya noong nakaraang eleksyon, Charter change at war on drugs,” Uson said.