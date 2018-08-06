Couple shot dead in Paknaan

A couple was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City at past 12 noon, Monday (August 6)

The fatalites were identified as Jessie Montebon and Maribel Tikling.

Montebon and Tikling were both declared dead on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Based on the initial investigation, the victims, who were also riding a motorcycle, were heading home when the one of the assailants shot them.

Glenda Gitgano, Montebon’s niece, told Cebu Daily News that his uncle was involved in illegal drugs.

Police recovered empty shells of .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.