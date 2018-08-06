Cebu City Government, DTI to establish monitoring portal on erring establishments

The Cebu City government has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) to provide a data-sharing portal that will help them monitor and intensify the former’s campaign against erring business establishments.

Pilot testing of the data-sharing portal started last Thursday (August 2).

Business Licensing and Permit Officer Claire Cabalda of the Cebu City Government said the technology will enable their office to track down businesses operating without business permits faster.