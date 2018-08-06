DWUP: ‘Only 93-1 beneficiaries may rebuild homes’

Only 93-1 beneficiaries will be allowed to rebuild their homes in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Genevieve Alcoseba, operations officer of the Cebu City Government’s Department of Welfare and the Urban Poor (DWUP), said informal settlers who lost their houses in a fire have to look for other places.

A fire razed hundreds of houses in Barangay Kamputhaw on Saturday (August 4).

Alcoseba said they are still determining the number of fire victims who would be allowed to rebuild their homes.