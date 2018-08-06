No need to deliver SOPA, says Cebu governor
Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III will not deliver a State of the Province Address (SOPA) in this year’s 449th Founding Anniversary.
Davide said there is no need to announce the achievements of his administration in an annual provincial address.
The governor, however, is expected to deliver a speech this afternoon as the Cebu Provincial Government celebrates its founding anniversary.
