PRO-7 hopes Osmeña will consider plans to end allocation for police car maintenance

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) remains hopeful that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will not cut off their maintenance allocation for city-issued police cars amid the mayor’s disagreement with police officials.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said the peace and order situation in the city will be affected without the help of the mayor.

But if Osmeña will make good of his threats, Tolentin said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will have to look for other ways to find a budget in maintaining the vehicles.