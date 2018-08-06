Bizmen worried about spate of killings in Cebu

Businessmen in Cebu have expressed concerns over the series of killings—most of which remain unsolved.

Stanley Go, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said people are now afraid especially that the assassins remain free and may continue to spread violence in the community.

“We ask our law enforcers to double their time, solve these crimes, and get the responsible individuals behind bars,” Go said.

Carlo Anton Suarez, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said they worry that the killings will affect the image of Cebu and the safety of its employees.

He asked law enforcement groups and local government units to ensure a safe workplace for their employees amid the spate of violence.