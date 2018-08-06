Tolentin: CCPO chief can tap private sector

IF the Cebu City government will cut its allocation for the maintenance and repair of police vehicles, then the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief can turn to private establishments in the city for help.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) public information officer, said in an interview that they were not that concerned about the threat of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on stopping the allocation.

Tolentin said that aside from tapping private establishments, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO chief, could also turn to other police units and even the PRO-7 for help in this

aspect.

Tolentin, however, acknowledged that if the city would push through with its threat then, it would eventually affect the operational capability of the police in the city especially the capability of the police vehicles of every police precinct to patrol their areas.

“Eventually it would weaken their operational capability, if that will happen,” Tolentin said.

He also reminded Osmeña that police and the local government unit should work hand in hand to keep the peace of the city.

He said that it is the mandate of the LGU to always support the Philippine National Police.

On the threat to cut the city government’s allocation of gasoline to patrol cars, Tolentin said that there would be no reason to do that because it would all return on the Mayor and the community.

He said that if this would happen then it could paralyze the operation of the PNP in the city.

“The people will be in the losing end if this will happen. If that is so it will still return to you (Mayor Osmena),” Tolentin said.