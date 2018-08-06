Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill ‘couple’

PAKNAAN AMBUSH

The killings continue in Cebu with a common-law couple in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City being the latest victims of fatal shooting attacks done by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Jessie Montebon, 46, and his common law partner, Maribel Tikling, 41, of Sitio Pagatpatan in Barangay Paknaan died after they were ambushed as they were riding a motorcycle on their way home to Sitio Pagatpatan at past noon on Monday, said Chief Insp. Rodgen Fodutan, Mandaue Police Station 3 chief, in a phone interview on Monday.

Fodutan said two men on a motorcycle, who were wearing helmets, trailed the victims and fired on them near the relocation site in Barangay Paknaan.

He said that both victims died after suffering several gunshot wounds on the body.

Witnesses told police that the assailants fled after the shooting.

Police were looking into several angles to determine the possible motive of the killings and possibly identify the suspects.

Fodutan cited Montebon’s being the vice president of a homeowners association in Sitio Pagatpatan as a possible motive in the attack.

He said that they were verifying reports that the homeowners’ association with Montebon as an official allegedly reclaimed an area declared by the city government as a mangrove area and allegedly sold the reclaimed lots to unsuspecting buyers.

Fodutan said they were also not setting aside personal grudge especially since both victims were married and separated from their respective spouses before they lived together.

Another possible motive for the deadly attack, that Fodutan and the police are looking into is Montebon’s background.

Fodutan said that they were also verifying reports that Montebon was allegedly a former convict and had allegedly served time for murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Police were not discounting the drug angle as a relative told police of an alleged drug link of Montebon before.Fudotan said that the bodies of the slain victims were brought to the St. Anne Funeral Parlor in Barangay Paknaan.