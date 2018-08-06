Tomas confirms receiving text warnings on ambush

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena claimed that he still continues to receive texts from ‘a qualified source’, stating that he, and some of his allies – Tejero village councilman Jessielou Cadungog and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak – remain as target of a possible ambush.

And the mayor will be leaving ‘receipts’ in the event that ‘anything happens’.

“Texts sent to my family today. I am not yet inclined to take this warning seriousIy, but then again I did not take the warning about Cadungog seriously, so I will post this ahead of time nalang daan,” said Osmena.

“If anything happens, the complete texts with all the names are with multiple people and will be released,” he added.

Osmena posted copies of the text messages he received, censoring names and other sensitive details.

You may read the entire post here: (https://www.facebook.com/tommyrosmena/posts/2262242793815902)