Naga village councilman nabbed in drug bust
A 54-year-old village councilman in Naga City was arested by the city’s anti-drug operatives in a drug bust Monday afternoon (Aug 6) in Barangay Tangke, Naga City.
The operation was led by Chief Insp. Roland Gonzales, the chief of the Naga City Police Sation.
Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Provincial Director of Cebu Provincial Police Office identified the suspect as Joel “Joepaks” Paca, 54, and a resident of Barangay North Poblacion, Naga City.
Seized from Paca were four small sachets of suspected shabu.
The police are set to file appropriate charges tomorrow (Tuesday).
