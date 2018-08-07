Osmeña calls vehicle owners to install dashcams

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is now encouraging car owners to install dashcams in their vehicles.

In his Facebook post today (August 7), Osmeña said that any footage recorded on dashcams would greatly help in apprehending criminals.

“I will even look for budget to subsidize the installation for anyone interested if that helps” he stated in the post.

The mayor also suggested closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to be installed inside public utility jeepneys (PUJs).