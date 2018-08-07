Osmeña: ‘I do not need police security’

He does not need police security.

Personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be put to better use if they are deployed on city streets, said Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“If I am worried about my own security, I will resign,” Osmeña told reporters in a press conference at his City Hall office this afternoon.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO director, has offered to deploy Swat personnel to ensure Osmeña’s security after the mayor posted on his Facebook page Monday night about threats to his life.

Osmeña said on FB that he continues to get text messages from unidentified senders telling him of plans to “eliminate” him, Councilor Dave Tumulak and Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog.

While he is not yet inclined to take these warnings seriously, Osmeña said he decided to post one message which he recently received on FB so people would know who to go after to if something happens to him.

Osmeña added that there was no need for Garma to detail Swat personnel close to his home and along the route that he would normally take on his way to City Hall to ensure his security.

Instead he wanted these Swat personnel to patrol city streets and ensure the security of the Cebuanos.

“Don’t worry about me. Just tell them (CCPO officials) to put them (Swat personnel) in the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG). Never mind me. I will take care of yourself,” Osmeña told reporters when sought for comment on Garma’s offer.

“My obligation is the safety of people of Cebu City. Not my safety,” the mayor added.