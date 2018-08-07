BJMP marks 27th anniversary on Friday

A week filled with activities was lined up by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) as they celebrate their 27th year anniversary on Friday this week, August 10, with the theme “Changing Lives, Building A Safer Nation.”

BJMP Regional Director Arnold Buenacosa said they will destroy contraband in jails throughout Central Visayas as part of their “Oplan Linis Piitan (Clean Jails) in cooperation with the National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Other activities include a zumba program outside Park Mall in Mandaue City and a blood donation drive among others.