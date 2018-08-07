The Passion Project

By Jude Bacalso |August 07,2018 - 05:31 PM

I have no teeth, I don’t bite!” quips Justin Quek, the OG Singaporean celebrity chef, as he urges us to move closer in a group photo after lunch.

Even as he disarms us with his charm, his star status is not lost on me: San Pellegrino Chef of the Year, World Gourmet Summit Award of Excellence Hall of Fame Best Chef, first Asian chef in the Lufthansa Star Chefs program, and the man behind the just shuttered Sky on 57th at the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands.

And this pioneering chef just made us lunch in his two-month-old 72-seater casual all day dining JustIN restaurant also at the ground floor of Marina Bay Sands promenade, with a great view of the boardwalk.

KARISIK KEBAB, Alaturka Mediterranean and Turkish Restaurant, 15 Bussorah St. Karisik means assorted or mixed, and that’s exactly what you get: beef, lamb and chickenkebabs serves on an ornate Turkish silver platter, with butter rice and a vegetable salad.

Here, “casual” means more affordable, with his pedigreed take on Singaporean classic dishes starting at SGD$16 (P621 only!).

A night before, our ebullient tour guide Naseem Huseni (to whom we quickly bestowed the Filipinized nickname Mama Nash) brought us to Alaturka, a hole-in-the-wall ensconced in one of those beautiful shophouses lining Arab Street just across our imposing glass and steel hotel, the nine-month-old Andaz Singapore.

This joint was also a Bib Gourmand awardee, a special category in the Michelin Guide specifically for restaurants who serve two courses, wine and dessert for less than USD$40 (PHP 2,000).

KAMPOT PEPPER CRAB, JustIN, Marina Bay Sands An interesting alternative to the ubiquitous chili crab, kampot pepper is a certified appellation of origin product from Cambodia that Justin Quek uses to bring out a unique side of his mud crabs. ALSO ORDER: The refreshing green mango, pineapple, cucumber, and ginger flower salad in a robust tasting rojak (spicy palm sugar) dressing!

Singapore makes it possible to eat like a king, but pay like a pauper! Well, not really.

But at least stick to the thriftier side of the spectrum. Here are eight things to add to your list of

#SingaporeEats.

(To see more of what I ate in Singapore, follow this hashtag: #EATinerarySINGAPORE. Also follow Singapore Tourism Board’s official Instagram page @visit_singapore or www.visitsingapore.com to experience the #PassionMadePossible campaign now. Special thanks to Silkair for flying us out of Cebu direct to Singapore! Schedules at silkair.com)

ROMBO CON CREMA DI PISELLI AL CARDAMOMO, Fratelli Trattoria Pizzeria, Festive Walk, Resorts World Sentosa Heirloom recipes from a 42-year culinary institution in Italy were just introduced to Fratelli from the Cerea brothers Enrico and Roberto, whose family runs the 3 Michelin-starred Da Vittorio in Lombardy. My wild caught turbot (a flatfish) was very light, complemented perfectly with a cardamom scented green pea puree, and a crispy free range egg yolk. ALSO ORDER: the mushroom and black truffle “cappuccino” soup!

