The Passion Project

I have no teeth, I don’t bite!” quips Justin Quek, the OG Singaporean celebrity chef, as he urges us to move closer in a group photo after lunch.

Even as he disarms us with his charm, his star status is not lost on me: San Pellegrino Chef of the Year, World Gourmet Summit Award of Excellence Hall of Fame Best Chef, first Asian chef in the Lufthansa Star Chefs program, and the man behind the just shuttered Sky on 57th at the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands.

And this pioneering chef just made us lunch in his two-month-old 72-seater casual all day dining JustIN restaurant also at the ground floor of Marina Bay Sands promenade, with a great view of the boardwalk.

Here, “casual” means more affordable, with his pedigreed take on Singaporean classic dishes starting at SGD$16 (P621 only!).

A night before, our ebullient tour guide Naseem Huseni (to whom we quickly bestowed the Filipinized nickname Mama Nash) brought us to Alaturka, a hole-in-the-wall ensconced in one of those beautiful shophouses lining Arab Street just across our imposing glass and steel hotel, the nine-month-old Andaz Singapore.

This joint was also a Bib Gourmand awardee, a special category in the Michelin Guide specifically for restaurants who serve two courses, wine and dessert for less than USD$40 (PHP 2,000).

Singapore makes it possible to eat like a king, but pay like a pauper! Well, not really.

But at least stick to the thriftier side of the spectrum. Here are eight things to add to your list of

#SingaporeEats.

