Five promising vehicles from three brands launched in Cebu

It was a busy weekend for the Cebu auto industry as three dealerships launched different models that are expected to make waves in the market.

Hyundai Cebu on Sunday unveiled the all-new Santa Fe midsize SUV and the Kona subcompact SUV at the SM City Cebu.

On Saturday, MINI Cebu revealed the facelifted versions of the MINI Cooper 3 Door and 5 Door hatch at its dealership along AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City while Toyota Team Cebu launched the much awaited Vios subcompact sedan at the SM City Consolacion.

Hyundai’s new SUVs carry the company’s all-new design language with cascading front grills.

The Kona is an all new subcompact SUV nameplate taken from a place in Hawaii. It competes in the segment where it’s currently dominated by the Nissan Juke, Suzuki Vitara and Chevy Trax. It carries a 2.0-liter NU Atkinson gasoline engine.

The all new Hyundai Sta Fe looks like a grown up Kona but with a bit more flair and finesse.

The faclifted MINI Cooper now comes with LED halo daytime running lamps across the range. The Cooper and Coopers S are equipped with seven-speed dual clutch transmission, new sporty BMW style gear lever and Union Jack dashboard trim and Union Jack LED tail lights for that truly British-God Save-The-Queen feel.

High end Cooper S adds tastefully designed Sports seats wrapped in fine, quilted leather in light brown color and an infotainment system that can now be accessed by iDrive controller or by touch.

New exciting colors are also available in Solaris Orange Metallic, Emerald Grey Metallic and Starlight Blue Metallic along with the usual standard color choices.

The all-new Vios, meanwhile, carries a more futuristic design this time.

Highlighting the famous nameplate which is Toyota’s top-selling vehicle are the daytime running lights, paddle shifters and push start button found in the top G and G Prime variants.

The Vios is powered by fuel efficient 1.5-liter (G) and 1.3-liter (E and J) engines.