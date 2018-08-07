Lamudi Housing comes to Cebu

Lamudi is bringing together property seekers and sellers in the Queen City of the South with the launch of the Cebu Housing Fair

All roads lead to Cebu as the Lamudi Housing Fair sets up at the Queen City of the South on September 8 and 9, 2018 at Ayala Center in Cebu City. Designed to bring property buyers and sellers together, this open-for-all housing fair will feature some of the biggest property brands of the country.

A first for Lamudi

Cebu’s economy has been displaying massive growth for years, driven mainly by tourism and the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industries. According to the Department of Tourism, Central Visayas saw the arrival of over 6.3 million local and foreign tourists in 2017, with Cebu being the top travel hub of the region. Also, the Cebu IT-BPM Organization estimated that Cebu had between 150,000 and 160,000 IT-BPO workers by the end of last year, and that the Cebu City government is targeting the generation of 200,000 jobs in the industry by next year.

The presence of multiple economic zones, where companies enjoy various business incentives, has been attracting major investors, particularly in the IT-BPM sector. Moreover, the recent opening of the new Mactan-Cebu International Airport is projected to increase tourist arrivals and business investments into the province.

Hence, according to Lamudi CEO and Managing Director Bhavna Suresh, the decision to hold the brand’s next housing fair in the province was an easy one to make. With all past housing fairs being hosted in Metro Manila, the Cebu leg of Lamudi’s housing fair series will be the first provincial event for the leading online property portal.

“The massive growth of Cebu City has prompted real estate developers to catch up and supply the much-needed residential, commercial, and retail spaces for home and business relocators. As we have witnessed so far, many of the most prominent names in the property industry have already made a mark in the province through various projects, from condos and subdivisions to townships and business parks,” Suresh explained.

“Lamudi believes that now is the best time to be the stage upon which buyers and sellers can interact and explore the opportunities presented by the flourishing Cebu real estate landscape,” she added.

What to expect

Aspiring new homeowners and real estate investors can look forward to completed and upcoming projects by Primehomes, Ortigas & Company, RFK Holdings, DMCI Homes, Aboitizland Inc., Primary Homes, Softouch Property Development Corp., Avida Land, Contempo Property Holdings, King Properties, and Priland Development Corporation, among others.

UnionBank and RCBC Savings Bank will also be present for buyers in need of home loan assistance to purchase a property. Plus, the Land Registration Authority will be on hand to give attendees an update on the recent efforts of the agency in terms of protecting land owners.

Aside from being able to inquire directly about the properties on display, buyers can also take advantage of promos and discounts to be offered during the event.

In addition, real estate brokers attending the event will have the opportunity to market their brand and properties through on-the-spot registration to the website, where they can begin uploading their properties to be viewed by Lamudi’s online visitors. Real estate online sales training sessions will also be offered to brokers who are looking to increase lead generation and sales numbers.

“It is indeed an exciting undertaking for Lamudi, and one that we hope to carry out again in the coming years,” Suresh stated.

Join us for two days of property showcases, real estate auctions, and real estate online sales trainings sessions for real estate sales professionals at the Lamudi Housing Fair Cebu happening at the Ayala Center Cebu Exhibit Center on September 8-9, 2018 from 10AM to 10PM. For more information about one of the most exciting housing events of the year, visit the official website.