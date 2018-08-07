Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla’s son turns 21

ALJUR Abrenica and Kylie Padilla’s little bundle of joy Alas Joaquin turned one on August 4, Saturday.

On the same day, the baby was also baptized at the Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Quezon City.

Abrenica confirmed the two celebrations on his Instagram account.

“Beautiful ninangs, the second moms of our son. Marami pang ibang mga ninangs na sa party na dumating,” Abrenica said.

Another photo he shared was that of his baby’s godfathers.

“I really took time in choosing Alas’ ninongs. These people have had a huge impact on my journey to fatherhood.”

Gabbi Garcia and Vin Abrenica were among the celebrity godparents who were at the Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish last weekend.

Alas had a Lion King theme birthday party at 38 Valencia Events place in Quezon City attended by close family and friends.

Host Mariel Rodriguez, wife of Kylie’s father, Robin Padilla thanked Abrenica and Kylie for inviting them to the party.

“Good job Momma Kylie! Everyone enjoyed. Happiest birthday to the most handsome baby boy!!! Alas is the only 1-year old I know who actually enjoyed his first birthday. He kept clapping and saying ‘woooo wooo.’ What a joy he truly is,” Rodriguez said.

Actress Nadia Montenegro on her Instagram account also shared photos of Robin Padilla carrying baby Alas Joaquin.

“Like Lolo! Like Apo! Hahaha ngusoooo!!! Happy happy birthday ALAS!! Always grateful to witness so much love that surrounds this family! Thanks for inviting us,” she captioned the photos.