PISTA NG PELIKULANG PILIPINO ‘BAWKIT BOYS’

CAN music change the lives of the Datul brothers?

This is the story of Datul brothers (played by Nikko Natividad, Vance Larena, Ryle Santiago, and Mackie Empuerto) as told in the romantic musical film, “Bakwit Boys,” an official entry to this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP).

The film festival will run from August 15 to 21.

Philip (Natividad), Elias (Larena), Joey (Santiago), and Sonny (Empuerto) temporarily live with their grandfather in Pampanga after a typhoon lashes at their town in Divilacan, Isabela.

In order to survive, they work on a farmland in Pampanga.

The Datul brothers are talented. Philip writes songs, Elias and Sonny sing while Joey plays the guitar.

One day, their musical talent is discovered by a rich girl named Rose (Devon Seron), who says she wants to play their music on the radio.

“Ang ganda ng kanta niyo. May malinis na recording ba kayo?” she asks.

“Magkano?” Elias asks.

“Ang alin?” Rose replies.

Elias answers, “Yung ibabayad mo.”

Elias and Philip argue about money and their dreams.

“Ikaw lang naman ang ayaw Elias eh. Panira ka ng pangarap ng tao,” Philip tells Elias.

Elias gets mad and shouts at Philip, “Hindi ako tumatanggi. Ang hinihingi ko bayad kasi walang wala tayo.”

“Bakwit Boys” is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana and produced by T-Rex Entertainment.