Cebu to host international dancesport competition

Cebu gears up for another prestigious international dancesport competition as it hosts the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu on September 8 at the Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Dancesport athletes from around the world are expected to converge in the event, which was last held here in 2016.

The WDSF Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu will be a 14-hour competition that starts at 8 a.m. and finishes at 10 p.m. It will cover 19 categories that include two special categories: the University/School Teacher and Student Event, and the Corporate Event. The University category is organized by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

Other categories are the Juvenile 3 (11 years old and below) Closed Syllabus, Juvenile 5 (11 years old and below) Closed Syllabus, Junior 3 (between 12 years old to 15 years old), Junior 5 (between 12 years old to 15 years old), Youth 3 (between 16 years old to 18 years old), Youth 5 (between 16 years old to 18 years old), Special Event I-3 Dance (student must be 39 years old and below), Special Event II-3 Dance (student must be 40 years old and above), Special Event II-4 Dance (student must be 40 years old and above), Special Event II-5 Dance (student must be 40 years old and above), Senior I-3 Dance (one partner must be 35 years old and the other 30 years old), Senior I-5 Dance (one partner must be 35 years old and the other 30 years old), Senior II-2 Dance (one partner must be 45 years old and the other 40 years old), Adult 3 Dance, Adult 4 Dance, ADSF Asian Open, and WDSF Open. Each category includes the Latin and Standard disciplines.

The Latin Discipline covers Cha-Cha-Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive while the Standard Discipline covers the Slow Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot and Quickstep.

Chance to shine

Dancesport sa Sugbu is a competition for a cause that serves as the culmination activity of hundreds of child trainees, mostly underprivileged.

The event provides an opportunity for these barangay child trainees to get a first-hand experience of what it is like joining in a professionally officiated dance competition in the hope that the exposure will instill in them self-discipline, self-confidence, and self-worth. This experience will inspire the children to train harder and aspire for a better future.

The WDSF Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu is organized by the DanceSport Team Cebu International Inc. (DTCII), a non-stock, non-profit, non-government organization composed of volunteer dance teachers who conduct regular free dancesport workshops and follow-through trainings.

To join or support its advocacy, one may visit www.dancesportcebu.org or visit Dancesport Team Cebu City’s Facebook page. One may also call (032)-260-1850 for inquiries.