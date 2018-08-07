PSDL hoops start this Saturday

ALTHOUGH its formal opening will still be in September, the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) will start its ninth season with basketball games on Saturday at the Cebu Cherish School Inc gymnasium.

PSDL is a league that features some of Cebu’s top private schools competing in six sports: basketball, volleyball, badminton, scrabble, chess, and table tennis.

The league was supposed to start last Saturday, but organizers decided to move it a week after due to some constraints.

“We will start our basketball games on Saturday at the Cebu Cherish School gymnasium and we will have three games there in three different age categories, but our formal opening is in September,” said Marlove Alquizar, one of the organizers of the league.

Alquizar said that for this season, there will be several changes to be implemented such as the limiting of teams to 15.

“What we did is that we imposed a first come, first serve basis for those who want to join PSDL so that we can have another season by November,” he said.

Another promising development for the league is the plan to add football in among its events. Alquizar said the league is coordinating with the Cebu Football Association (CFA) to sanction its football tournament.

Last season, among the noted schools that won titles in the league were PAREF-Springdale (boy’s under-18 basketball), Saint Louis College of Cebu (boys’ under-18 volleyball) and Saint Theresa’s College (STC) (girls’ under-18 volleyball).