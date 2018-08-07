UC rules San Remigio Properties Invitational

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) Webmasters gained momentum heading to the Cesafi seniors tournament as they captured the title in the 2018 San Remigio Properties Basketball Invitational with a 77-73 win over the visiting Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws last Sunday evening at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Four players scored in double-figures for the Yayoy Alcoseba-mentored squad, led by John Jabello’s 17 points. The high-leaping off guard was eventually named tournament MVP.

Paul Galinato added 13, Cameroonian Frederick Elombe punched in 12 while Darrell Shane Menina chipped in 11 for the Webmasters.

RJ Abarrientos led the Baby Tamaraws in scoring with 15 markers.

Ateneo de Davao claimed third place honors with a thrilling 82-79 win over sister squad Ateneo de Cebu.

UC continues on its buildup for the Cesafi season when it travels to Davao City to compete in the Kadayawan sa Dabaw Invitational basketball tournament.

In this tournament, the Webmasters will be pitted against the UAAP’s University of Santo Tomas and National University as well as the Go-Duterte Davao Selection that is being composed of collegiate standouts from Davao schools.

It can be recalled that this is the very same tournament that last year saw La Salle and Far Eastern University get embroiled in an ugly and violent free-for-all.