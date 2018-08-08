Man shot dead in Mandaue City
A 30-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, Cebu at around 11:40 p.m on Tuesday (August 7).
The victim was identified as Jaypee Carayo, a resident of Sitio Orchids, Barangay Opao.
He sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.
Police authorities said Carayo was at a funfair when the incident happened.
Seven empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol were found at the crime scene.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the assailant.
