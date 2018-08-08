Man shot dead in Mandaue City

By Norman Mendoza | August 08,2018 - 08:24 AM

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, Cebu at around 11:40 p.m on Tuesday (August 7).

The victim was identified as Jaypee Carayo, a resident of Sitio Orchids, Barangay Opao.

He sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

Police authorities said Carayo was at a funfair when the incident happened.

Seven empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol were found at the crime scene.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the assailant.