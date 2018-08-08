Another man shot by unidentified assailant in Mandaue City
A 34-year old attendant of a vulcanizing shop was wounded after he was shot at Sitio Tribunal, Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, Cebu at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday (August 7).
The victim, Michael Maringguran, was rushed to Mandaue City Hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm.
SPO3 Gregorio Cabizares, police investigator of Centro police station, told Cebu Daily News that a back rider of a motorcycle fired a shot at the victim.
Maringguran managed to run while the suspects fled immediately.
Police found a spent cartridge of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.
Police are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive of the incident and the identity of the suspects./END
