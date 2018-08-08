Woman shot by unknown gunman; traces of suspected shabu found inside her vehicle

By Norman V. Mendoza | August 08,2018 - 10:09 AM

A woman sustained a gunshot wound on her left arm while waiting for her friend inside a vehicle at Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City at past 11 p.m. on Tuesday (August 7).

The victim was identified as Evangeline Tinador, 28, a resident of Barangay Cotcot, Lilo-an, Cebu.

At the time of the incident, Tinador was with her partner, Dennis Emmanuel Cruz.

Police Insp. Lino Baylosis of Casuntingan police station said they received a call from a concerned citizen informing them about a shooting incident.

The victim recounted that an unidentified man wearing a ball cap and long sleeves fired shots at them.

Police responders, however, found medium and small empty plastic sachet with traces of suspected shabu, two glass tubes, and disposable lighters, inside their red Hyundai Accent Sedan vehicle.

Authorities also found five empty shells of .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Tinador was brought to a private hospital at the North Reclamation Area.

Police are conducting further investigation of the incident.