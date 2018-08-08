CSC-7 to host Race to Serve Fun Run

The Civil Service Commission in Central Visayas (CSC-7) will be hosting a fun run on September 1 as part of the celebration of the 118th anniversary of the Philippine Civil Service.

The marathon, dubbed as Race to Serve Fun Run, is aimed to raise funds for the Pondong Pamana Lingkod Bayani Program (PLB).

The program is intended to honor public officials and government employees who died in the line of duty.

The honors include a plaque of recognition, scholarship grants for the awardee’s children, and a financial assistance worth P100,000.

The event is open for both government employees and private individuals.

The registration fee for the 4k run is P350 while the 7K run requires a fee of P400.

The registration period will last until August 15.