New PDEA director promises to intensify drug clearing ops

The new director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) unveiled his plans to establish reformatory facilities for drug pushers in the region.

Lawyer Wardley Getalla, PDEA-7 director, made this announcement after paying Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña a courtesy visit today.

“We promise to intensify drug clearing operations in the region, and barangay drug clearing operations. And we will also launch the Balay Silangan intended for drug pushers. Because we also have to do interventions, hindi lang anti-drug operations,” said Getalla.

Getalla, the former director of PDEA – 6, was reassigned to Central Visayas last August 1.