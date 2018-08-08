Magpale slams Uson, Olivar over ‘offensive’ federalism video
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |August 08,2018 - 12:08 PM
Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale slammed President Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson’s video on federalism.
Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), said the “I-pepe, i-dede” chant of Uson and her co-host Drew Olivar is very offensive.
Magpale added that the discussion on federalism should be taken seriously.
