Another PDEA-7 agent killed in Carcar City
Another agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) was shot dead in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City on Wednesday noon (August 8 ).
This was confimed by Leah Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson.
The victim was identified as Von Rian Tecson.
Prior to the ambush, Baby Earl Rallos, Deputy for Operations of PDEA-7, was also shot by unknown assailants near the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Cebu City. Rallos was laid to rest on Sunday (August 5).
