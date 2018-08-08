Another PDEA-7 agent killed in Carcar City

Another agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) was shot dead in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City on Wednesday noon (August 8 ).

This was confimed by Leah Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson.

The victim was identified as Von Rian Tecson.

Prior to the ambush, Baby Earl Rallos, Deputy for Operations of PDEA-7, was also shot by unknown assailants near the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Cebu City. Rallos was laid to rest on Sunday (August 5).