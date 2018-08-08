Golden Prince Hotel’s Lanai Lounge launches new menu

Bigger is usually better when it comes to food, and at Golden Prince Hotel’s Lanai Restobar and Lounge, it’s “go big or go home.” With heftier servings of better and fantastic fare, all items are now good enough for the gang, like the Prince Tower Wagyu Burger boasting a thick quarter-pound wagyu beef patty, good for 2 to 3 persons, and served with heaping potato wedges. Try the generous King Sub foot-long in a bun, a big pile of thickly-sliced, breaded squid rings, a fully-stuffed club-house sandwich with all your favorite ingredients, and even danggit-aglio olio pasta and pritchon to keep things local, among many other new items to be enjoyed and shared. Weekly live acoustic entertainment keeps the mood enjoyable and festive with acts like Jude Efraim, Stagefire and Syncrofire Acoustic that headline from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

A comprehensive list of new cocktails also helps lift patrons’ spirits—pun intended. From the best-selling ice-blended Magellan’s Margarita, to the Golden Gimlet made with calamansi instead of lemon, honey and basil on gin, or the Inday-Colada with coconut milk and pineapple juice blended with rum, Lanai’s cocktails try to balance beloved international bar staples with local charm. Lanai’s specialty mocktails like the Prince of Cebu or the Golden Fizz may just be variations of juices and soda water but they can also be enjoyed in the bar or in one’s room with your favorite fare. Beers, juices, wines and other liquor are also readily available for an enjoyable night out, or night in, or paired as you like with your favorite new Lanai food items.

For reservations and other inquiries, call 230 1500 or 230 1588.