Two ferry boats to decongest Lapu-Lapu City traffic

The Lapu-Lapu City Government is anticipating the decongestion of traffic with the commencement of operations of the Island Express, which will ferry passengers to Cebu City starting August 28.

Eric Lim, Vice President of Topline Marina, said that two ferry boats will cater thousands of passengers from Lapu-lapu City to Cebu City, and vice versa.

Topline Marina is the owner of the Island Express.

Each boat, with a capacity of 325 passengers, has 16 trips per day, starting from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Passengers will have to embark from Mactan Wharf, located at the back of Island Central Mactan in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The boat will transport the passengers to Pier 3 in Cebu City.

The travel time is 35 to 40 minutes per trip.

The Island Express charges P25.00 per passenger for each trip.